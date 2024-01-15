'You betcha!' Schwartz wants international tournaments at $200m tennis centre

Hotel mogul Jerry Schwartz says he remains committed to building an ambitious $200 million tennis centre at the entrance to the Hunter Valley vineyards.
Plans for the "Signature Slam Academy" show the development at Lovedale would include a 6000-seat centre court stadium, 49 outside courts, training hub, exhibition centre, serviced apartments and bunk-style accommodation for up to 1000 "students".
A developer presentation to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment says the academy would target hosting professional events on the men's and women's international tours.
"The project is to develop a world-class tournament- and event-capable facility set to support tennis in the Hunter region and Australia generally," a scoping report on the project says.
"The SSA will be an elite, world-class tennis facility including a competition arena, together with additional hard, clay and grass courts for the purposes of facilitating Association of Tennis Professional (ATP) events (such as the Australian Open), private coaching and training, and community participation."
The Newcastle Herald reported two years ago that Mr Schwartz planned to lodge a development application for a tennis and equestrian centre next to his Rydges Resort Hunter Valley hotel and golf course.
The NSW government has declared the project state-significant development due to its nature and size, meaning the consent authority will be the Planning Minister or the Independent Planning Commission.
The state planning secretary issued environmental assessment requirements for the tennis academy in January last year.
Asked if he remained committed to the project, Mr Schwartz told the Herald this week: "You betcha!"
The proposed complex includes 20 hard courts, 20 clay courts, 10 grass courts and a training hub with pool, restaurants, gym and medical rooms.
A capital investment value report submitted as part of the development assessment process in December 2022 estimated the tennis centre would cost $207 million and create 600 jobs when in operation.
Cessnock City Council provided advice to the Department of Planning and Environment last year that the project was "fundamentally inconsistent with [the] strategic policy framework for the vineyards area", including the Cessnock Local Strategic Planning Statement, Cessnock Local Environmental Plan, RU4-zoned small lot primary production zone, draft Vineyards Area Planning Proposal, the council's Development Control Plan and "Local Character Statements".
"The site is located at an important gateway to the Vineyards Area, i.e the Cessnock Airport," the council said.
"The rural character of the Vineyards is an important characteristic and should be preserved.
"Any visual impact assessment must consider the impact from arrival and departure by air by tourists."
Transport for NSW advised that stadium lighting "has the potential to impact motorists travelling on Wine Country Drive".
The scoping report commissioned by Mr Schwartz says the tennis centre could host music concerts and cultural festivals.
"The site owner, Schwartz Family Company (SFC), has indicated that they intend to hold cultural events such as "Deepavali (Festival of Lights)", "Holi (Festival of Colours)", "Chinese New Years" and the like," the report says.
"This function centre space could also be used for seminars for educational purposes, speeches, local schools' sports festivals and the like.
"The on-site accommodation and food and beverage offerings would support these activities."
Mr Schwartz is a plastic surgeon and businessman who also owns Rydges Newcastle, Newcastle Novotel and the vacant Newcastle post office building.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.