Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

'You betcha!' Schwartz wants international tournaments at $200m tennis centre

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated January 16 2024 - 7:01am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jerry Schwartz, inset, and players practising at the IMG tennis and sports academy in Florida, formerly the Nick Bollettieri academy. Image from IMG Academy
Jerry Schwartz, inset, and players practising at the IMG tennis and sports academy in Florida, formerly the Nick Bollettieri academy. Image from IMG Academy

Hotel mogul Jerry Schwartz says he remains committed to building an ambitious $200 million tennis centre at the entrance to the Hunter Valley vineyards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.