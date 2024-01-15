Aaron Bullock continues NSW premiership bid with Muswellbrook double

HUNTER jockey Aaron Bullock arrives at his six-book meeting in Gunnedah on Tuesday following a home double.
Bullock, locked in a three-way NSW premiership battle alongside Tyler Schiller and Ashley Morgan, opened with victory riding Gregory Hickman's Snitzaroo at Muswellbrook on Monday and finished by successfully piloting Kris Lees' Blue As.
Christian Reith also saluted twice from the saddle courtesy of David Atkins-trained Rockbarton Fashion and Rodney Ollerton-prepared Movin' Denman.
Custo, Image Of The Sun and Zippo Idea all won at short odds.
Upper Hunter trainers Brett Cavanough, Todd Howlett and Cameron Crockett combined to take out the first four races at Dubbo on Monday.
Scone hosts a program this Sunday.
