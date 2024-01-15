Man wanted for throwing helmet at cop, causing concussion

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who was found guilty of attacking two police officers - using a motorcycle helmet to give one of them a concussion.
Aaron Roddom, 33, was convicted in his absence at Belmont Local Court for the assault at Windale in the early hours of November 25, 2023.
Police were on Monday afternoon continuing the search for Roddom, after the court issued an arrest warrant and Magistrate Stephen Olischlager last week found three charges of assaulting police - one causing actual bodily harm - proven.
According to a statement of police facts tendered to the court, two senior constables were in parkland at Corona Street, Windale, recovering a stolen motorcycle when they saw two riders pass on unregistered dirt bikes with no licence plates.
The officers saw the bikes turn into a driveway on Myall Road. When police approached the two riders, who were having a conversation in front of the home, the pair dashed inside the property.
Police followed the pair inside, where they also found three other people - including Roddom.
As they tried to arrest the group, several of Roddom's co-accused allegedly resisted.
Roddom spat at the officers twice before he threw a black motorcycle helmet at one of them, causing lacerations to the left side of the man's head and giving him concussion.
The officers left the premises with one of the riders in their custody and went to a nearby park, where they called for back-up.
More police soon arrived at the scene and the group was quickly rounded-up.
Police had to force their way into the Myall Street home after Roddom locked himself inside and refused to come out.
The statement of police facts said the chain of events was captured on the officers' body-worn cameras.
The 33-year-old was granted bail and twice missed his 8pm daily deadline to report at Belmont Police Station - a condition of his release while the charges were before the court.
Roddom failed to appear for his court date last week, when the matter was finalised.
He has not yet been sentenced.
