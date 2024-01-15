Newcastle Herald
Hundreds of cocaine bricks continue to wash up, police scour coastline

By Duncan Murray
January 15 2024 - 12:14pm
The package of cocaine bricks at Newcastle Ocean Baths, and bottom left, a barnacle-covered find from earlier in the investigation. Pictures by NSW Police, supplied
The mystery source of hundreds of kilograms of cocaine is yet to be found as bricks of the drug continue to wash up on NSW beaches and police scour the coastline for clues.

