Ice rinks, anatomy museums, sea planes: Now Jerry takes a swing at tennis

Even by Jerry Schwartz's standards, a $200-million tennis academy with a 6000-seat arena capable of hosting international tournaments is somewhat grandiose.
The Sydney-based plastic surgeon and hotel mogul - he is the biggest private hotel owner in Australia - has a reputation for lofty projects.
In 2021, he lodged a development application to build an ice rink inside his $67-million Vaucluse mansion. Those plans included a tennis court, incidentally.
The same year he wanted to partner with Tennis Australia on a floating tennis court in the middle of Darling Harbour to host a "fun" tournament before the Australian Open.
Schwartz's Hilton Hotel at Surfers Paradise has a permanent "Real Human Body Parts" exhibition divided into sections on the gastro-intestinal, cardio-pulmonary, renal, central nervous and musculo-skeletal systems.
Nothing like exploring the innards on a beach vacation.
Closer to home, Schwartz's Wonka-esque vision has included restoring the long-vacant Newcastle post office, opening a brewery and hospitality training school in the old Centenary Antiques building near Civic, installing a children's carousel at his Newcastle Rydges Hotel, reintroducing the city's sea plane service to Sydney and starting flights from Bankstown to Cessnock Airport.
He has volunteered land next to his Rydges Hunter Valley resort to establish an Aboriginal museum and cultural centre and is working through the approval process for the tennis academy.
Last year, he imported an electric train from the Netherlands to shuffle guests around the resort.
In 2019, he switched on a $10-million five-megawatt solar farm he built next door.
Not all of Schwartz's dreams have turned into reality, but he has been an enthusiastic promoter of the Hunter and NSW tourism industry.
The proposed "Signature Slam Academy" at Lovedale includes 50 courts, an elite-level training hub and accommodation for up 1000 "students".
It will need to overcome significant planning hurdles to get off the ground and demonstrate a market exists for training elite players on a large scale and playing professional tournaments in a regional location.
Over to you, Jerry.
