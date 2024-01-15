Newcastle Herald
Former Socceroos star Stephen Laybutt found dead after missing person search

Updated January 15 2024 - 2:14pm, first published 12:30pm
Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory 2007: Image shows Stephen Laybutt heading the ball over Nikita Rukavytsya. Picture by Darren Pateman
FORMER Newcastle Jets player and Socceroos star Stephen Laybutt has been found dead after a search was launched to find the missing 46-year-old.

