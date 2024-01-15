Former Socceroos star Stephen Laybutt found dead after missing person search

FORMER Newcastle Jets player and Socceroos star Stephen Laybutt has been found dead after a search was launched to find the missing 46-year-old.
Laybutt, was last seen about 9pm on Friday January 12 at a home in Casuarina where he was visiting friends.
When he couldn't be located or contacted on Saturday morning, he was reported missing to police.
Following inquiries by police officers attached to Tweed/Byron police district, his vehicle - a silver Mercedes - was located about 11.30am Saturday at shops in Cabarita.
An extensive search was launched and his body was located in bushland near Cabarita about 7pm Sunday January 14.
The circumstances surrounding his death are not being treated as suspicious.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Laybutt played 15 matches for the Socceroos from 2000 to 2004 before a ruptured Achilles tendon ended his career while playing for the Newcastle Jets in the A-League in 2008.
Tributes from the football community have already started to roll in.
"The Newcastle Jets are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former player Stephen Laybutt," a statement released on Monday said.
"Laybutt, 46, was a member of the Newcastle Jets squad during the 2007/08 season and made 10 appearances for the club. Laybutt who played as a centre-back also represented the Socceroos, making 15 appearances for the national team, scoring one goal.
"Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time."
Football NSW released this statement:
"Football NSW was saddened to the hear the news of the tragic passing of former Socceroo and ex-Wollongong Wolves Football Club and Sydney Olympic FC defender Stephen Laybutt.
"Representing the country on 15 occasions, Stephen played in the old National Soccer League with the Wollongong Wolves and Sydney Olympic as well as the Brisbane Strikers and Parramatta Power.
"The former AIS graduate was known as one of the toughest defenders in the league and always played with his heart on his sleeve.
"Football NSW wishes to send its deepest condolences to the Laybutt family. May he rest in heavenly peace."
