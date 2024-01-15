Hunter golfer Josh Fuller refreshed for string of high-profile amateur events

HUNTER golfer Josh Fuller feels refreshed for 2024 following a break over the Christmas period, now ready to contest a string of high-profile amateur events.
The 22-year-old, a Muswellbrook product who plays out of The Vintage, returns to the course for this week's Australian Amateur in Melbourne before tackling the Avondale Amateur and NSW Amateur (Belmont, Pacific Dunes) over the next month.
Fuller's brief hiatus came after winning the Tasmanian Amateur in November.
"I took a bit of time off in December because it was a pretty full on back end of the year with tournaments, just to try and refresh," Fuller told the Newcastle Herald.
"Ever since then I've been back playing around The Vintage and now I'm down here [for the Australian Amateur] before the Avondale and NSW."
Fuller enjoyed his first look at the Victorian sandbelt courses, Yarra Yarra on Sunday and Keysborough on Monday, with a practice round at each.
Fuller, who claimed Tasmanian Open and Concord Cup titles in 2021, missed last year's Australian Amateur with injury and finished 40th in 2022.
Play in the 72-hole stroke competition gets underway on Tuesday with Jake Riley, Brij Ingrey, Ella Scaysbrook and Amy Squires also in the field.
The Webex Series Murray River, including Jye Pickin, starts on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Hawks Nest Golf Club member Matthew Kirkwood took out the Lake Macquarie Cup by one shot at Belmont on Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.