Influx of school holiday visitors reach for the stars at Newcastle Museum

IT'S been a world of fun for school children these holidays with a range of activities at Newcastle Museum, and this week will see them reaching for the stars.
Complementing its blockbuster summer exhibition, Australia in Space, the museum has hosted low sensory experiences, science shows and coding workshops, and now there's a chance for visitors to explore Indigenous astrology.
Using a 4K projection system and surround sound technology, Starr's Planetarium will take participants on an immersive, 360-degree journey through the solar system, with a presentation designed to unlock the secrets of Indigenous Australian astronomy.
"It's a First Nations view of star science. You literally climb inside this giant inflatable dime and then learn about what Aboriginal scientists thought of stars," Newcastle Museum director Julie Baird said.
Developed by the Questacon National Science and Technology Centre, Australia in Space offers hands-on displays inspired by stories of Australian innovators making it safer to live and work in orbit, and using space technologies to improve life on Earth.
Ms Baird said everybody loves hands-on learning experiences and it has been enjoyable watching people of all ages come and see the exhibition.
"Watching that sort of inter-generational discussion ... kids teaching parents, parents teaching kids and grandparents as well - it's really lovely," she said.
The museum is in its busiest period since reopening after Christmas, Ms Baird said.
"We really love our school holiday period. We get flogged and it's fantastic," she said.
"It brings in lots of people that don't get the chance to come to the museum during the week so it's been really lovely and seeing lots of visitors from the Central Coast and Sydney."
The planetarium will touch down at the museum with a number of ticketed sessions on January 18 and 19.
Entry to Starr's Planetarium costs $10 per person, with tickets on sale from January 15 and bookings essential.
Tickets for Australia in Space cost $15 for adults, $10 for concession card holders, and $7.50 for children between five and 14, with children under five admitted for free. A family pass (two adults and two children) is $40.
