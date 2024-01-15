Surfers brave gnarly ocean as gloomy weather rolls in

WINDSWEPT and whitewashed beaches were closed across Newcastle on Monday as gloomy weather rolled in.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued a marine wind warning for the Hunter coast on January 15, and swimmers were told to stay out of Nobbys, Newcastle, Bar and Dixon beaches.
Merewether Beach was open in the afternoon but a high surf alert was in place.
Some keen surfers were spotted braving gnarly conditions at Nobbys Beach in search of a wave to catch on Monday morning.
The BOM weather station at Nobbys clocked wind speeds of more than 40 kilometres per hour throughout the day, with gusts of up to 57 kilometres per hour on Monday afternoon.
The grey clouds hovered but didn't bring rain in the city, though the temperature was cooler, remaining below 24 degrees.
The wind is set to settle down a bit but the wet weather could be hanging around, according to the BOM forecast.
There is a high chance of showers on Tuesday, and between three and 15 millimetres could fall, though rain is less likely in the evening.
The top temperature is expected to be 26 degrees, and the lowest 21.
Wednesday is expected to be partly cloudy with a high chance of showers again and the chance of a thunderstorm.
The warmth could be coming back though, with a top temperature of 29 forecast.
There is only a medium chance of rain on Thursday.
So far this year, rain has fallen on six days, adding up to a total of six millimetres between January 1 and 15.
The top temperature so far has been 26.9 degrees, recorded on January 9; the coolest has been 20 degrees on January 1, according to the BOM's weather station at Nobbys.
