Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Comment

Climate change needs mindset change

Updated January 16 2024 - 7:31am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toddler Margot Norsworthy at Queens Wharf in September 2023. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Toddler Margot Norsworthy at Queens Wharf in September 2023. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

An examination of climate data at Nobbys over the past century gives a clear indication that our part of the world is warming, just like the globe overall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.