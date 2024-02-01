Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Hundreds of parents waiting years to get kids into childcare

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
February 1 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bensville mum Jessica Coulson with her son. Picture supplied
Bensville mum Jessica Coulson with her son. Picture supplied

A BROKEN childcare system in the Central Coast has left hundreds of families in a dire situation, waiting years to get their kids into centres.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.