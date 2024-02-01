Hundreds of parents waiting years to get kids into childcare

A BROKEN childcare system in the Central Coast has left hundreds of families in a dire situation, waiting years to get their kids into centres.
And one mother is calling for action through lobbying state and federal politicians, to demand change.
Jessica Coulson, 39, who recently made the move from Bondi to Bensville, said her first concerns were raised when she took to social media to ask other local families about childcare in the area.
"I was surprised to find out that there are 400 to 600 people on 20 to 30 waiting lists and on them for two years," she said.
Ms Coulson said most families had not come off the waiting list for 2024 due to interest rate rises, full-time employment, priority to siblings, influx of Sydney families and an educator shortage.
"Escalating interest rates have compelled parents to full-time work, meaning there's a need for five-day childcare instead of the previously common two to three days," she said.
"The migration of young families from Sydney to the Central Coast has exerted immense pressure on existing childcare infrastructure and adding to the urgency, centres with the potential to accommodate more children or expand are unable to find the necessary educators.
"The system is broken."
In response to the crisis, Ms Coulson lodged a petition to the NSW Parliament demanding the need for assistance.
"This crisis is having devastating consequences for families in our region," the petition stated.
"We understand the many challenges our society faces, but investing in childcare is an investment in our future."
The petition racked up 800 signatures within the first five days and was raised in parliament by Terrigal MP Adam Crouch, who called for the government to act. The petition had almost 1300 signatures when it closed on Monday.
"The response was graded for a lot of people signing up and has died off in the last couple of months, but that doesn't really matter as Adam Crouch raised the situation already," Ms Coulson said.
Mr Crouch said access to childcare on the Central Coast was a serious issue for many families and was "not acceptable".
"Frankly, having to apply to upwards of 20 childcare centres within an hour travel radius for a slim chance to secure childcare is simply not acceptable for local families and is a constant source of frustration and anxiety," Mr Crouch said.
"Numerous parents and carers have contacted my office to tell me about their individual stories, and it's important that both the state and federal governments tackle the issue head on to enable accessibility and affordability for all of them."
Since the issue was brought to political attention, Ms Coulson has had meetings with Gosford MP Liesl Tesch and Robertson MP Gordon Reid, who have announced a Central Coast childcare forum for February 2.
The forum will take place at Umina's Ocean Beach Surf Life Saving Club from 2pm and Ms Coulson said there are hopes that Federal Education Minister Jason Clare will attend.
While it's an amazing initiative and Ms Coulson is "immensely grateful", she said struggling families needed to continue to speak up.
"The government needs to see faces to see the issue - they are finally listening to us and giving us a stage to speak so let's use it and get some answers," she said.
"It will be a case of strength in numbers."
