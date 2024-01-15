Knights half Jackson Hastings back on track after running repairs

KNIGHTS playmaker Jackson Hastings has served notice that he has no intention of surrendering his position without a fight.
Hastings resumed running in mid-December after undergoing a second bout of surgery to repair a broken leg at the end of last season, and was able to join in ball-work sessions during Newcastle's training camp in Tamworth last week.
"Jackson has certainly turned the corner in terms of participating in a lot of our sessions," Knights coach Adam O'Brien said.
"The goal for the medical staff was to get him back on the field before Christmas, and they've delivered on that."
The 28-year-old halfback was initially injured playing for Wests Tigers in July, 2022, and re-fractured it in Newcastle's memorable play-off win against Canberra last September, prompting more major repairs.
O'Brien said Hastings' commitment to recovery and rehabilitation had been exemplary and he still had "plenty of time" to get himself into match shape before Newcastle's opening pre-season trial, against Cronulla on February 17.
His rapid progress means that new recruit Jack Cogger won't have the inside running in the race to wear Newcastle's No.7 jersey.
Hastings was a mainstay for Newcastle last year - playing 22 games in arguably the best season of his career - but Cogger shapes as a legitimate rival after his grand final heroics for Penrith last year.
Cogger, however, has only recently started training with the Knights, because his off-season started later than most of his Newcastle teammates after Penrith's march to last year's premiership decider.
His arrival means that O'Brien is likely to eventually face a selection quandary, given that Hastings and Tyson Gamble formed such an impressive partnership in the halves last season.
O'Brien is keeping an open mind about his scrumbase combination and expects competition for positions to bring out the best in all parties.
"The good thing is I don't have to pick a team for another five or six weeks, so at the moment we're just looking to improve as a team and individuals every day," he said.
"We'll sort the team later."
The other Newcastle player recovering from post-season surgery is English import Kai Pearce-Paul, who had a toe injury repaired in mid-November.
Newcastle's high-performance staff are taking a cautious approach with the 22-year-old back-rower, who helped Wigan win last year's Super League grand final.
"He's out on the grass with us," O'Brien said.
"He's not doing a hell of a lot at this stage, but we've still got time with him."
Other than Pearce-Paul, O'Brien said the Knights had a "really healthy list" and he expected the intensity at training to ramp up, given that the trial matches are looming large on the horizon.
"They're a competitive squad in our opposed sessions and stuff like that," O'Brien said.
