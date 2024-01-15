Newcastle Herald
Man freed from wreck after car crash in Hunter Economic Zone

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated January 15 2024 - 7:24pm, first published 6:52pm
The scene of the crash on Monday. Picture supplied
A MAN was expected to be rushed to hospital on Monday evening after he was trapped in a car crash in the Hunter Valley, sparking a major emergency response.

