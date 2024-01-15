Man freed from wreck after car crash in Hunter Economic Zone

A MAN was expected to be rushed to hospital on Monday evening after he was trapped in a car crash in the Hunter Valley, sparking a major emergency response.
Police, ambulance, firefighters and the rescue helicopter were tasked to the Hunter Economic Zone, near Kurri Kurri, just after 5.15pm on January 15 after reports of a single-vehicle collision.
A man, believed to be aged in his 70s, was trapped by confinement in the car for possibly up to an hour after crashing in the private industrial estate.
An Ambulance NSW spokesperson confirmed he had been freed by about 6.30pm and was expected to be taken to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was deployed and landed on the roadway with its critical care medical team on-board to help.
Members of the Volunteer Rescue Association, Fire and Rescue NSW, Rural Fire Service and police officers were also at the scene.
Emergency services remained at the scene after 6.30pm and motorists should avoid the area.
It's understood the elderly man was the only person injured in the crash.
A private road in the same industrial estate claimed the life of 17-year-old Newcastle Knights player Elijah Faalua in April 2021.
The Kurri junior who played in the Knights' Under 17 side was thrown from the passenger seat in a single-vehicle accident at the Pelaw Main site after hitting bollards.
