Donnie's murder: police investigate drug link in 'violent home invasion' case

HOMICIDE detectives have made another breakthrough in the alleged "execution" of Zachary Davies-Scott and have warned more arrests would flow.
As reported by Newcastle Herald on Tuesday morning, a third man was expected to be charged with murder and his property was being raided after he was arrested by Raptor Squad police during a car stop at Elermore Vale just before 5am.
Mr Davies-Scott, aged 25 and known to many as Donnie, was shot dead at his home on Traders Way at Heddon Greta just before 11pm on December 27, 2022.
The alleged assailants fled the scene in a white SUV, and detectives seized the 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander at Boolaroo in February.
The homicide squad's Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Walpole told media after the breakthrough on Tuesday that officers expected to home in on more alleged offenders as the investigation continues.
"It was quite a violent home invasion ... several thugs forced their way into his parents' house," he said.
"Mr Davies-Scott was executed in front of his pregnant partner, in front of his parents, his grandparents were also sleeping in the house, and a couple of young children, so it was particularly violent."
A 52-year-old woman was also injured during the ordeal, police said.
Chief Inspector Walpole said investigators believed the home invasion was targeted and said police had uncovered a possible motive.
"It could be involvement in localised drug dealing," he said.
Chief Inspector Walpole said detectives had carried out 12 months of solid police work and investigations under Strike Force Roslyn continued.
He confirmed information from members of the public had helped police make inroads and track down three people police believe were behind the fatal shooting.
He urged anyone else with information to come forward, and issued a warning to others involved.
"I would advise them to come and see us before we come and see them," he said.
The arrest of the 25-year-old man at Elermore Vale on Tuesday morning comes after two men were arrested last year in connection with the murder.
Homicide Squad detectives from Strike Force Roslyn, with the help of Raptor Squad officers, swooped on a Cessnock property in November 2023 and arrested a 24-year-old man.
This came after police charged 25-year-old Talon Dean with one count of murder.
Chief Inspector Walpole said he hoped the breakthroughs would be welcome news for Mr Davies-Scott's family.
"I would hope it gives them some degree of comfort to know people are still working on it and those who we allege are responsible for the murder of their son are before the court," he said.
A 25-year-old woman was also arrested on January 5, 2024, and was charged with hindering the murder investigation, and possessing a prohibited drug. She is expected to front court later this month.
Investigations under Strike Force Roslyn - made up of Homicide Squad and Northern Region detectives - continue.
