Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Irresponsible dog owners need tighter leash

By Letters to the Editor
January 17 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Irresponsible dog owners need tighter leash
Irresponsible dog owners need tighter leash

Is Newcastle council doing enough to educate and regulate irresponsible dog owners in the city's public spaces? I think not.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.