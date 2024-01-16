Irresponsible dog owners need tighter leash

Is Newcastle council doing enough to educate and regulate irresponsible dog owners in the city's public spaces? I think not.
On a perfect Saturday afternoon for swimming at Newcastle beach recently we were confronted with an example of said irresponsible owners walking their two large dogs (off leash to boot) along the sand when they stopped and let one dog defecate in the water's edge before it bounded off again to the southern end of the beach. We challenged the owners about no dogs, at all, on any City of Newcastle beaches and they replied "yes we know".
It appears that unlawful dog activity in public spaces in Newcastle is becoming more blatant, and irresponsible dog owners less concerned about any consequence.
Well, I picked up my Newcastle Herald yesterday morning, and, yes, I found one piece of good news inside.
I mean, there was the war between Russia and Ukraine, then the war between Israel and Hamas, and now we have news that the Houthi rebels are trying to sink all shipping in the Red Sea. A volcanic eruption is threatening to wipe out a town in Iceland. Then, in another part of the world, there are bushfires racing through the countryside and, on the other side, there are raging floods devastating a whole state.
But there was one piece of good news for me: my name wasn't in the obituaries.
Have a good day all.
Why is it that developers think it is OK to plan building projects that exceed the height limits set in local environmental plans?
I am referring to the proposed Brunker Road housing development ("Bigger plan on booming Bunker", Herald 10/1) . The developer seeks to build up to 23.4 metres, which is 6.4 metres above the 17-metre height limit for the area. The developer will probably tell us that they need to build to that height to make the project viable. In my opinion, that's garbage. It's all about greed and profit. Developers who choose to ignore height limits are arrogant and greedy. City of Newcastle and residents should object to this DA and others that exceed designated height limits.
Everyone can have their take on the Voice referendum, but Ian King's depiction of Thomas Mayo's advocacy misses an important point ("Mayo must move on", Letters, 10/1). I voted "yes", but I have my perspective. The reason the Aboriginal community went to the referendum was for legitimacy. Just the same as the 1967 referendum vote "to remove references in the Australian constitution that discriminated against Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people". The same-sex marriage vote was a plebiscite and a lower threshold for legitimacy. As far as I know, that was a deliberate strategy by the same-sex advocates. Just because the Voice referendum failed, there should be nothing to stop Mayo from pursuing his, and a substantial part of the community's, aspiration for a voice. I say move on Mayo, too, keep moving to any path that closes the gaps of First Nations inequality.
Recently Transport for NSW gave Lake Macquarie City Council $398,000 to design and begin construction of a shared path from the Fernleigh Track to Charlestown.
For the latest iteration of the "public consultation", the council proposed a route either along Lonus Avenue crossing numerous driveways or along Waran Road with two crossings of that busy thoroughfare. Both options have major safety and traffic-flow issues, and do not adequately serve Whitebridge High.
The obvious direct route from Whitebridge High to the Fernleigh Track over the Burwood Reservoir was assiduously avoided, deemed too difficult and expensive.
Lake Macquarie council, your current design options lack imagination and are so compromised they are not fit for purpose. Most importantly, your plan will not make cyclists feel safe, nor will it provide them with an enjoyable travel experience. It is disappointing that you do not trust residents to make this important decision based on all options.
The Nine Network programmers might consider that there are viewers who don't like to watch tennis. The tennis is on the two main stations, all afternoon and night. Surely they could have it on Gem in the afternoon and have their usual programs on Nine?
Chris Bowen reminds me of the Nullarbor; an endless, boring, vast space. He's now and forever known as Nullarbor Bowen.
Michael Hinchey ("Democracy 'a process'", Letters, 12/1), appears to have done a backflip. After the last federal election he told critics of the Labor government they needed to accept the result and move on. Now he says it's OK for "yes" voters to continue insults aimed at "no" voters. I'd be happy to see letters from the "yes" camp suggesting a way forward, but all they appear interested in is justifying their failure. Meanwhile, our PM tries to distance himself from the issue.
I used to watch every ball of a Test match, but now I don't watch any. Smith now taking a position Bancroft should have had, being top run-scorer in shield cricket as an opener. Warner's gone, now you should too. You knew what was happening. Sorry tears we're not enough.
The attention-grabbing Warner has done it again; first the missing baggy green cap, which was a bit suspicious as there was no evidence of it being stolen or taken, and then arriving by helicopter for the Big Bash.
If Woolworths not selling Australia Day paraphernalia means there will be one less drunk running around with a flag as a cape, then the world is already a better place.
So, John Arnold thinks Peter Dutton is incapable of bringing people together ("Dutton's Hypocrisy", Letters, 15/1). Doesn't say much for Albo, who single-handedly divided Australians during the Voice referendum, then washed his hands of the whole issue. As the old saying goes John, "if you are going to throw stones, make sure you live in a brick house".
Tuesday's editorial is unequivocal in its certainty that climate change is upon us ("Climate change brings weather events", Opinion 15/1). This masthead makes it clear it understands the science behind the warnings. I know freedom of speech is an essential tenet of a democratic society but it's probably about time deniers on this page be treated the same way that anyone convinced the earth is flat, or that the COVID vaccine injected a 5G chip into recipients, would be treated - ignored.
