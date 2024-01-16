Irresponsible dog owners need tighter leash

Everyone can have their take on the Voice referendum, but Ian King's depiction of Thomas Mayo's advocacy misses an important point ("Mayo must move on", Letters, 10/1). I voted "yes", but I have my perspective. The reason the Aboriginal community went to the referendum was for legitimacy. Just the same as the 1967 referendum vote "to remove references in the Australian constitution that discriminated against Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people". The same-sex marriage vote was a plebiscite and a lower threshold for legitimacy. As far as I know, that was a deliberate strategy by the same-sex advocates. Just because the Voice referendum failed, there should be nothing to stop Mayo from pursuing his, and a substantial part of the community's, aspiration for a voice. I say move on Mayo, too, keep moving to any path that closes the gaps of First Nations inequality.