Police pursuit through Newcastle and Lake Macquarie terminated

THE police pursuit of a stolen car which sped through several Newcastle and Lake Macquarie suburbs was terminated due to safety concerns on Tuesday.
Just before 7am on January 16, officers attached to Newcastle City police district were patrolling Glebe Road, Hamilton South, when they attempted stop a silver Nissan X-trail.
Police said the Nissan was reported stolen from a Singleton address earlier that morning.
A pursuit was initiated after the vehicle failed to stop and many witnesses reported seeing the vehicle speed through suburbs including Cardiff, Glendale, Charlestown and Hillsborough.
Police then had to terminate the chase due to safety concerns and the stolen vehicle managed to evade officers.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
Earlier this month police were in pursuit of an alleged offender when the vehicle collided with a commuter's car on the Newcastle Inner City Bypass, sending one person to hospital.
The Kia being pursued by police allegedly crashed into the rear of a woman's car, causing her vehicle to crash into a wall.
The driver of the Kia, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested and charged.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.