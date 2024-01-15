Newcastle Herald
Police pursuit through Newcastle and Lake Macquarie terminated

Updated January 16 2024 - 10:52am, first published 10:20am
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. File picture
THE police pursuit of a stolen car which sped through several Newcastle and Lake Macquarie suburbs was terminated due to safety concerns on Tuesday.

