Collins locked in tense battle to requalify for next year's ironman series

REDHEAD'S Daniel Collins has his sights set on requalifying for next year's national ironman series, taking renewed confidence into the last rounds after an improved performance on the weekend.
Collins sits right on the edge of securing an automatic spot in 2025, ranked equal 10th after the opening four events and with two remaining on the Gold Coast next month.
He has 45 points alongside Northcliffe's Cory Taylor.
"If you can get a big result it really does change up that leader board," Collins told the Newcastle Herald.
"I'm sitting equal 10th, or 11th based on countback, so I'm right on that line. I'll be pushing hard to try and get my foot back in the door and secure a spot for next year."
The Newcastle lifeguard, aged 27 and competing in an eighth straight series, was ranked 10th last year and narrowly requalified. His career-best result was fourth in 2021-2022.
Collins felt "happy" with Sunday's race at Maroubra, finishing eighth after reaching the last phase of the eliminator and picking up "valuable points".
"We got hit by a set pretty well straight off the beach and the three guys who finished on the podium sort of just snuck under it, the rest of us were left floundering around a little bit," he said.
"From there it's a short race and it's hard to make up any ground, especially against the best guys in the world.
"I was happy just to get into the third race after the last eliminator from round two, getting knocked out in that first race definitely didn't go to plan."
Collins had already left the Sydney beach before Sunday's dramatic post-race rescue, which involved several athletes, local volunteers and paid lifeguards helping to save 25 people caught in a rip.
"That's what we're all trained for," he said.
