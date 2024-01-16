Bullock draws levels in state premiership after six winners in 13 rides

HUNTER jockey Aaron Bullock has drawn level on the NSW premiership with 67 winners after securing his second treble of 2024.
Bullock now sits alongside Tyler Schiller, who has a right of reply with six rides at Kensington on Wednesday, after enjoying success in Gunnedah's first three races on Tuesday.
Wanda River, Smoke On The Water and Outta De Lady all triumphed with Bullock on board.
His next two bookings, Dressed To Kill and Aussie Pharoah, were both scratched.
He was only out of the placings once when Rolled Gold ran sixth, bouncing back in the last via runner-up Rapid Ruby.
Bullock, who claimed the Australian jockey's premiership last season, has posted 11 wins from his last 50 mounts and six from his most recent 13.
He landed a double at Muswellbrook on Monday.
