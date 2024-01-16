Home truths behind Dylan Hunter's record-breaking knock in New Zealand

NEWCASTLE cricketer Dylan Hunter credits a short trip home and annual training session with fellow local product Grant Stewart as the key behind his record-breaking knock in New Zealand.
Hunter came back briefly from his Canterbury base over Christmas before returning to the field in spectacular style on Saturday, smashing 180 from 85 balls for the Old Boys Collegians club.
The left-hander's innings featured 156 in boundaries alone, 15 fours and 16 sixes, to see him nudge past the previous highest score for a 50-over game in the Christchurch Metropolitan Cricket Association men's premiership. He reached three figures in 49 deliveries.
"It was probably the time I had over the Christmas period. I had a couple of days just to reflect on the start of our season and I probably wasn't happy with how I went about things. I spent so much time developing certain areas, I very much neglected some of the things I'm better at," Hunter said.
"I came back to Newcastle and whenever I'm there I go into Tommy's [Anderson] place and I always catch up with Grant Stewart. We just chew the fat and work on different parts of our swing - trying to make it a little more effective, a little more consistent and hit the ball a bit harder."
Hunter made both his first-class and List A debuts earlier this season. Canterbury have two Super Smash T20 fixtures left this month.
Old Boys (340) were chased down by Heathcote (4-341) at Elmwood Park.
