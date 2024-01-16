Newcastle Herald
Throwing knives are for the 'circus', not Lake Macquarie bushland: court

By Nick Bielby
January 16 2024 - 3:55pm
A man has been fined after he told police he had 17 knives on him because he was practising his blade-throwing skills in the bush at Lake Macquarie.

