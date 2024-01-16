Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Cash stash, 20kg of cannabis, gun: accused in court after car stop

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
January 16 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man had his case mentioned in Muswellbrook Local Court on Tuesday, January 16. File picture
The man had his case mentioned in Muswellbrook Local Court on Tuesday, January 16. File picture

A MAN remains behind bars after a gun, ammunition, a cash stash and 20 kilograms of cannabis were allegedly uncovered after a car was stopped in the Hunter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.