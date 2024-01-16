Cash stash, 20kg of cannabis, gun: accused in court after car stop

A MAN remains behind bars after a gun, ammunition, a cash stash and 20 kilograms of cannabis were allegedly uncovered after a car was stopped in the Hunter.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Kurtis Wayne Murray fronted Muswellbrook Local Court on Tuesday on a string of drug and firearm allegations.
The 27-year-old was pulled over by highway patrol police while driving a sedan in the Cessnock area about 8am on December 19.
Officers searched Murray and his car and allegedly found 50 rounds of ammunition, a mobile phone and $2500 cash.
The Rural Crime Prevention Team was called in, backed by Hunter Valley detectives, and then raided a property on Maitland Street at Muswellbrook.
There, they allegedly discovered 20 kilograms of cannabis, a firearm, and a bag containing a white powder which police claim was cocaine.
He was arrested and taken to Cessnock Police Station.
Murray can now be identified after his first court date on Tuesday, January 16.
He faces one charge of supplying cannabis, three counts of possessing an unauthorised firearm, possessing ammunition without authority, dealing with the proceeds of crime, and possessing a prohibited drug.
Murray's case was adjourned to Newcastle Local Court in March.
He has not been required to enter any pleas to the allegations, and he made no application for bail on Tuesday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.