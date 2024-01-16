Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

New owner at Bank Corner Espresso cafe seems like a perfect fit

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
January 17 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alyssa Salamon behind the counter at Bank Corner Espresso on Tuesday with the cafe's long-time barista and manager Hamish Macdonald. Picture by Marina Neil
Alyssa Salamon behind the counter at Bank Corner Espresso on Tuesday with the cafe's long-time barista and manager Hamish Macdonald. Picture by Marina Neil

Alyssa Salamon is confident she is in the right place at the right time to take the reins of the long-standing Bank Corner Espresso Bar in Newcastle West.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar writes about culture, art, food and music. He's been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.