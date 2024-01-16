As we begin the new year, the opportunity for a fresh start beckons. Cultivating a positive mindset is a powerful way to navigate the journey ahead.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Importantly, this does not mean overlooking adversity, or always having to "look on the bright side". A positive mindset is more akin to acceptance, which is the recognition that outcomes may not always align with expectations, acknowledging that you will not always be happy and learning to allow difficult emotions when they come.
Another characteristic of the positive mindset is gratitude; regularly expressing thanks for the positive aspects of life. Research links the practice of acceptance and gratitude to numerous psychological and health benefits, including a better quality of life.
Developing a positive mindset for the new year can start with some small practices. For example, listening to your favourite music - it's been shown that music can put us in a positive state of mind. Starting a gratitude journal is a great way to embed positivity into your day. This gratitude practice is backed by science. It's particularly important that we develop an awareness of the small things in our lives we are grateful for.
If we passively wait to experience gratitude, we're usually aware of it only for those large-scale events, and so we miss out on the psychological benefits. The power of writing down positive thoughts means we can recall them better and target our natural negativity bias.
Why not enter this new year by making the practice of positive thinking a daily habit?
Tarnya Davis is a Clinical and Forensic Psychologist and Principal of NewPsych Psychologists newpsych.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.