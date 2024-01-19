Tales swirl in Port Stephens turtles' big wake

DOES one last wildlife mystery remain unsolved at Port Stephens?
Is it possible that twin Galapagos turtles of great age once lived and thrived in the majestic waterway, or is it merely a myth?
Certainly, there's plenty of space in this area, which was once considered remote and said to be twice the size of Sydney Harbour, to accommodate potentially giant turtles growing over more than 100 years, if left undisturbed.
But to have very big and old turtles surviving until today seems highly unlikely given the growing popularity of the Port Stephens waterway, and the high risk of collision with motorboats and modern jet skiers.
Why, only about a fortnight ago there was a public plea by wildlife rescuers for jet skiers and boaties to be more careful after three sea turtles, one quite mangled, were found dead in only three weeks.
That was in Lake Macquarie, but only days earlier, people were incensed watching an irresponsible jet skier chase a flock of black swans and even run some down, apparently for sport, off Bagnalls Beach, in Port Stephens.
Because jet skis are quick and quiet underwater, the fear is when turtles have to come up to breathe they are totally unaware of the danger posed by one of these crafts going flat out.
Marine turtles in NSW are now regarded as a threatened species, with some even tracked (by satellite) retreating deep inside busy Sydney harbour.
Meanwhile, there are several species of sea turtle living in Port Stephens, including the endangered loggerhead turtle. Juvenile green turtles, however, seem to be the most abundant. Three injured, but rescued, turtles were even released at Zenith Beach in a blaze of publicity in 2022.
Then, only a few weeks ago, I met a recreational diver, Nigel, on Corlette Beach. He said desperate and distressed turtles had approached divers to get them to prise barnacles off their shells.
That meeting reminded me of another local report from ages ago. In years past, there were rumours of a single, large ancient sea turtle being spotted surfacing around Tanilba Point, west of Nelson Bay.
The creature was said to be linked with two young turtles released into Tanilba Bay by Tilligerry Peninsula pioneer Royal Navy Lieutenant William Caswell (1789-1859).
That was possibly in the early 1850s.
"Castle-builder" Caswell was the original owner of the iconic, state-heritage listed Tanilba House, probably the oldest colonial home in Port Stephens.
After a 23-year career in the British navy, he became a settler on 50 acres at Tanilba, with commanding views across Port Stephens, after obtaining his land grant in March 1831.
Then, from the 1950s, the elegant, convict-built homestead was in the hands of the Oberland family, of Alcron restaurant fame. Daughter, the late Helen Taylor, lived there for decades. She opened the historic stone house to tourists and displayed prominently on its verandah until her death in 2015 was an odd, rather ugly object that I once asked about.
About the size of a large dinner plate and bony with serrated edges, it seemed to be what Mrs Taylor (who was actually a baroness) said it was; part of the skeleton (minus shell) of a big turtle someone had brought her.
Being fascinated with Australian history, she finally wrote down what she'd learned in a booklet with Norah Paddle in 1992.
This is what she said: "Lately it has been claimed that a relic of William Caswell's day is living hale and hearty in the bay - a giant turtle from the Galapagos Islands (in the Pacific).
"Apparently a group of William's old friends, sailors and botanists, had visited Tanilba on their way home to England after a cruise around the South Seas," Mrs Taylor wrote.
"It is rumoured they presented William with a couple of young turtles as a gift.
"William is said to have turned them into the bay.
"Recently what appears to be a huge turtle shell has been discovered onshore.
"Claims have also been made that large animals have been sighted swimming casually around."
Helen Taylor then reported a legacy of that South Seas expedition was that among the fjords of New Zealand's south island today there's a Caswell Sound, and above it towers a Mount Tanilba. It's one very memorable way of remembering an old shipmate.
Galapagos turtles are known for their longevity and size. They can live from 100 to 150 years in the wild, and are known to live up to 175 years, or maybe longer, in captivity. They can weigh 417 kilograms and measure more than 1.3 metres (4.2ft).
The chances are, however, that what Caswell may have received were just two sea turtles of another large Pacific Ocean species.
But could anything really locally survive in Port Stephens for possibly 140 years at least (1850-1992)?
Former president of the Port Stephens Family History Society Denise Gaudion remembers seeing a big old turtle regularly about 20 years ago off Mallabula.
"It died of old age, I expect. If so, I suppose it could have been one of Caswell's," she said.
"I also know from fishermen that some port turtles get tangled up in nets up here."
Later, Tea Gardens historian Janis Winn said she couldn't add anything useful, but referred Weekender to long-time Pindimar resident Maree Dowsett.
"She's always talking about saving the turtles off the port's middle island (possibly Boandabah off Soldiers Point) and even tried to get the council to help, without any success," Mrs Winn said.
Mrs Dowsett said it was also not unusual for big, dead sea turtles to wash up on Pindimar shores, like in 2013 and again in 2018.
"That last one had no marks on it, but probably had a metre-long shell," she said.
"We even buried one turtle out the front of our place. It had no legs (flippers).
"The family used to go fishing and as we sat in the boat all these young turtles, each about the size of a 20 cent piece, would come up around us from the deep looking for food.
"There were hundreds of them, but this was many years ago now. I was told they must have swum down from Queensland, but that's a long way for small turtles to swim, especially as we think turtles lay eggs at Pindimar," Mrs Dowsett said. "Kids see them."
And let's end now with the strangest tale of them all. In January 1951, two professional fishermen off Bermagui, on NSW's far south coast, shot and killed a huge turtle carrying a shell "big enough to be used as a canoe".
They said it had become entangled in the ropes of their fishing traps. On shore, a swordfish hoist was used to lift it from the rowing boat involved.
Packed in ice, the turtle was quickly examined by the then chairman of Taronga Park Trust, E.J. Hallstrom, but it was declared too big to be preserved.
This was despite the belief that the size of turtle (species unidentified) might be a world record. Initial news reports said the turtle body could weigh more than a tonne.
The size of the turtle was measured at an incredible 7ft 8 inches (2.3m). At the time, encyclopaedias showed the previous largest turtle, kept in a Sydney museum, measured 6ft 7inches (2.04m).
Fishermen believed the huge turtle was well over 800 years old.
