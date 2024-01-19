The ultimate inner-city entertainer with expansive terrace for gatherings

2 beds | 2 bath | 1 car
Here is a classic inner-city entertainer geared towards gathering.
With an emphasis on connection at the heart of the home, you will immediately be drawn to the outdoor terrace, with its luxurious spa and alfresco area.
Inside, the sleek kitchen is an extension of this entertaining area, delivering a spacious island bench, gas cooking and stainless steel appliances.
Central to both bedrooms is an air-conditioned open-plan living and dining area.
The master bedroom features a modern ensuite while the second bedroom is serviced by the main bathroom.
Located only minutes from Marketown Shopping Centre, the apartment complex offers lush common areas flourishing with greenery including a covered barbecue area.
Other highlights include split system air-conditioning and built-in robes to both bedrooms.
You'll love the easy care laminate flooring throughout as well as the balcony enclosed by concrete walls for privacy and noise reduction.
