Idyllic lakefront setting, breathtaking views, boat shed and jetty

5 beds | 3 bath | 4 car
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Feel an instant connection to gorgeous Lake Macquarie in this absolute waterfront home, located in Coal Point's premier dress-circle, where an idyllic lakefront setting and breathtaking 180-degree views stretch out before you.
Beautifully manicured gardens on a huge 2567sqm block with unlimited potential and capital growth.
What an opportunity for the next lucky buyer, who can either wave their magic wand over the existing home and make it their own or take advantage of two sets of DA approved plans, one set of plans for approval of a major renovation and the second DA approval for a complete knockdown rebuild, you choose.
Very liveable in its current configuration, this home offers versatility in spades.
The current floor plan allows for dual living, with two separate kitchens and living areas.
A separate boat shed rests on the lake's shore and includes a bathroom, kitchenette, and deck, elevating your experience to 5-star when entertaining.
Parking is also a breeze with a generous driveway linking to a double garage, a single garage, and a single carport.
The pristine sbsolute waterfront position, coupled with private jetty and boat shed represents unrivalled potential for self-contained living or AirBnB.
Sprawling low maintenance gardens create a private oasis with panoramic water views, perfect for families with kids.
The gorgeous boat shed with stacker doors opens wide to welcome the view providing easy access to the private jetty from which to fish or swim off, or easily launch the boat or jet ski from home.
This secluded property is just five minutes from Carey Bay shops and seven minutes to Toronto.
"The property truely is a blank ready to make your own," listing agent David Westerman from Toronto First National Real Estate said.
"It's blue chip Coal Point waterfront location minutes to school, boat ramp and cafes promises unlimited capital growth potential.
"The deep waterfront, boat shed and jetty make it uniquely suited to boaties, sailors, fishing enthusiast etc.
"And there is that added opportunity if you wanted to develop a granny flat for either extra accommodation for family, friends and relatives, or possibly as an alternative income stream."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.