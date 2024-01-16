Man trapped after car careens into tree near Dudley beach

A man had to be extricated from his car after a single-vehicle crash near a beach at Lake Macquarie overnight.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
NSW Ambulance paramedics, a Fire and Rescue NSW crew and police from Lake Macquarie police district were called to Dudley Beach Road, Dudley, at about 9.45pm on Tuesday, January 16, following reports a car had crashed into a tree by the side of the road.
Residents in Kahibah and Charlestown heard multiple sirens as emergency services raced to the scene.
Once on scene, emergency crews found a man - believed to be aged in his 40s - trapped in a wrecked vehicle.
Firefighters extricated the man from the vehicle. Once freed paramedics treated him at the scene for leg and minor head injuries, a NSW Ambulance spokesperson said on Wednesday morning.
He was taken to John Hunter Hospital for further treatment.
There was no update regarding his condition at the time of publication.
The road down to Dudley beach was closed to traffic during the operation and is regularly locked overnight.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.