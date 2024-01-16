Total waterfront opulence: a new standard of living at 8 Rose Street

5 beds | 3 bath | 4 car
Positioned in a prime waterfront reserve location, this exquisite newly built home is a testament to meticulous design and exceptional construction quality.
Boasting stunning water views from almost every room, the property encompasses four beautifully appointed bedrooms and two bathrooms within the main residence, plus a separate media room, complemented by a separate studio complete with its own private ensuite.
Moving through the home, you'll find yourself enveloped in the sheer grandeur of the primary living space, an expansive open-plan area encompassing the lounge, dining, and stunning coastal kitchen.
The kitchen features custom stone benchtops, top-of-the-line European appliances discreetly housed within sleek wall-mounted cabinetry, and a generous breakfast bar providing a perfect vantage point over the open lounge area.
Each bedroom has plush carpet flooring, spacious built-in wardrobes, ceiling fans, and roll-down blinds for added privacy.
The main bathroom and master ensuite showcase high-end fixtures and fittings, including a stunning freestanding stone bath in the main bathroom, and an impressive spa bath in the ensuite.
Both bathrooms feature stunning stone double sinks and are adorned with floor-to-ceiling tiles.
The home opens up to a beautiful timber deck, providing a perfect space to unwind and soak in the breathtaking views.
This remarkable residence promises a unique luxury living experience in a spectacular setting.
