Letters

How much will hosting Groovin the Moo cost Newcastle ratepayers?

By Letters to the Editor
January 17 2024 - 4:00pm
SO Newcastle has stolen the very successful Groovin the Moo festival from Maitland. Newcastle's lord mayor once again told us in media comments that details were commercial in confidence, and for those who don't know, that means that the exact cost of this is hidden once again. Just like Supercars. It's ratepayers money, but we can't know how our funds will be spent.

