How much will hosting Groovin the Moo cost Newcastle ratepayers?

MY red post box is gone. I'm losing a lot of things at my age (89), but I didn't expect this one. Cost to Australia Post is no doubt the cause and I understand, I really do; but I'm sad. Just around the corner from my house it was a physical connection to the friends and relatives far away whom I can no longer visit. Yes, we all use iPads and iPhones, but a postcard or a note has been written by my hand to theirs and no-one can say they don't get a lift on the day they find one in the letterbox.