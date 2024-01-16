Fatal crash at Mount Vincent, emergency services at the scene

A MAN has died in a single-vehicle crash in the Hunter Valley on Wednesday morning.
Just before 5.30am January 17, emergency services including police, paramedics and NSW Fire and Rescue were called to Sandy Creek Road, Mount Vincent, after reports a vehicle had hit a tree.
The male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle - believed to be aged in his 20s - died at the scene.
Officers from Hunter Valley police district established a crime scene and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has commenced.
The road has been closed near Leggetts Drive and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.
Emergency services and crash investigators are expected to remain on scene for some time.
A report will be prepared of the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
More details to come.
