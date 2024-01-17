Spoilt for choice: which Knight will start 2024 in the No.9 jersey?

BOTH players have a desire to start and even club legend Danny Buderus admits it will be a "hard" call who does.
After Phoenix Crossland's rise at hooker last year and with Jayden Brailey set to return following his season-ending knee injury, Knights coach Adam O'Brien faces a tough decision on who to hand the No.9 jersey to come round one in March.
Crossland, who made 25 appearances last season, starting at hooker in 18 of 19 games after Brailey tore his ACL in round six, said ahead of the pre-season late last year: "Fingers crossed I can push to start [at] nine there, because I think I've proven I can do it and I love doing it."
The 23-year-old, primarily a half before last year, came along in leaps and bounds at hooker in 2023, and now has 60 games of NRL experience.
Brailey, meanwhile, has had a wretched run with injuries in recent years, playing 38 of a possible 100 games over the past four seasons.
But in positive signs, he is back to full training with the side after missing the majority of last year's campaign.
At 27 and with 107 first-grade appearances, he is the more experienced option.
"We've got some depth in that area, which is exciting," Buderus said.
"All successful NRL squads need two hookers that are firing, and we'll have that.
"Both bring different elements to the team.
"Phoenix can slot into the middle and Jayden is an out-and-out and very experienced nine.
"It's hard, because Phoenix has come through a big rise, but you can not forget how good a player Jayden Brailey is.
"He's our captain, don't forget, and he's going to be very good for our squad."
Asked about how he might return to the team following his lengthy stint on the sidelines, Brailey said he "wasn't too sure" but anticipated over the course of the season he and Crossland would share the role.
"The goal is obviously to start," Brailey, who hasn't played since last April, told the Newcastle Herald.
"I think it's definitely a role that we can bounce off each other with.
"It's a long season, I think we can sort of work together.
"I'm not really focused on that right now, I'm focusing on just myself and getting back in my groove and how I can inject myself and make this team better.
"I've got big goals for myself this year, and I'm really looking forward to turning things around. Obviously starting is one of those goals, but with the year that Phoenix had, I'm looking forward to working closely with him."
Little more than a year ago, the Knights looked precariously placed in terms of dummy-half depth after letting back-up hooker Chris Randall join the Gold Coast as part of a swap for winger Greg Marzhew. Outside Brailey, it left them with no dedicated hooker with NRL experience on their roster.
Crossland, at that stage, was considered more of a utility while now departed Kurt Mann had morphed into a lock after filling multiple positions over the years.
The club then looked even skinnier after losing Riley Jones, a genuine hooker, in the pre-season trials last year to a serious arm injury.
Once Brailey went down in round six, there was little option but for Crossland to take on the role full-time.
Jones ultimately made his debut in the last round of the regular season, and is now in the top-30 roster.
Ever the clubman, Brailey credited Crossland for his development and welcomed his desire to start the season in the No.9 jersey.
"He had a great year," Brailey said. "It's only going to make me better as well, having someone who's played really good football there in the same position and pushes me to go harder.
"I'm looking forward to seeing how it pans out."
Adding further intrigue to the make-up of the NRL side this season is the three-way halves battle between new recruit Jack Cogger and incumbent pairing Jackson Hastings and Tyson Gamble.
Should Brailey or Crossland suffer injuries, Cogger could be an option to spend time at hooker after filling the role at Penrith last year.
