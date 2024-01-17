Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'That's football': How the Jets are moving on from a costly penalty call

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated January 17 2024 - 6:22pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Jets striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos has netted eight goals in 10 appearances this A-League. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Newcastle Jets striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos has netted eight goals in 10 appearances this A-League. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The Newcastle Jets have moved on from their controversial round-12 loss, switching focus to what Apostolos Stamatelopoulos described as "a six-point game" against Sydney on Friday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.