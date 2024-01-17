'That's football': How the Jets are moving on from a costly penalty call

The Newcastle Jets have moved on from their controversial round-12 loss, switching focus to what Apostolos Stamatelopoulos described as "a six-point game" against Sydney on Friday night.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Jets strike weapon bemoaned a decisive late penalty after Newcastle succumbed 3-2 to Brisbane on Sunday night and dropped five points out of the top six.
The club then contacted A-League head office this week to seek clarification on the 90th-minute spot kick, which was awarded for hand-ball following VAR intervention and allowed the Roar's Jay O'Shea to seal a crucial three points.
Stamatelopoulos queried the decision at full-time, saying: "I don't understand how that is a penalty."
But the 24-year-old sharp-shooter was philosophical ahead of training at Maitland Sportsground on Wednesday.
"I don't think there's anything that can be done, that's football," Stamatelopoulos said.
"The referees make the decision and that's it. Whether we agree with it or not is a different story but they made a decision and that's it ... You stew on it straight after the game but then the next morning you wake up thinking about the next game.
"That's how I am anyway. That's it really, just focusing on Sydney now."
The result elevated Brisbane to seventh position and 17 points, just one point behind three teams all on 18 and battling for fourth spot, while the Jets (13 points) dropped to 10th.
But Newcastle could boost their finals hopes with maximum points from two games in quick succession.
They meet Roar again next Tuesday night in Newcastle after playing ninth-placed Sydney (15) at Allianz Stadium on Friday.
Managing games better is a key focus for both outings.
"It's almost like a six-point game this week," Stamatelopoulos, who is sparking the Jets attack with eight goals in 10 appearances, said.
"Our first halves are very good. I think we've probably got the best first-half results out of everyone in the league.
"So, it's just about controlling games when we get on top."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.