Hunter Valley horse stud tops Magic Millions sales with $2.1m filly

Upper Hunter horse studs have dominated this year's Magic Millions sales, leading the charts with a $2.1 million filly and occupying nine of the top-10 lots.
Jerrys Plains' Coolmore Stud scored the highest bid on the Gold Coast for 2024, finishing $200,000 clear of the next best transaction.
The filly, parented by Wootton Bassett (sire) and Avantage (dam), was purchased by New Zealand buyer David Ellis. Avantage, a nine-time group 1 winner, settled at Coolmore at the end of her racing career in 2021.
Scone's Segenhoe Stud filled three positions - second, third and sixth - fetching a combined price of $5.25m for those colts.
Horses from Widden Valley's Widden Stud, fourth with a $1.7m filly, and Scone's Yarraman Park, 10th with a $1.3m colt, were both sired by I Am Invincible.
Aberdeen's Newgate Farm (seventh), Widden Valley's Baramul Stud (eighth) and Denman's Kingstar Farm (ninth) also featured at the pointy end of proceedings over the last week, providing a $1.45m colt, $1.4m filly and $1.4m colt respectively.
A further 13 lots were sold for at least $1m, including four from Segenhoe, two from Yarraman Park and one each from Coolmore, Newgate, Widden and Scone's Arrowfield.
Bell River Thoroughbred, based at Glen William near Dungog, also broke the $1m mark.
A gross total of $239.1m was reached from 1120 sales at the annual Magic Millions, which wrapped up Tuesday. The average price was $213, 937.
