URGENT RECALL: fears popular prune juice may contain alcohol

A popular fruit juice has been recalled over fears it may contain alcohol.
Customers have been urged not to consume Sunraysia Prune Juice, sold at Woolworths and Coles stores in multiple states, after "unintended fermentation" resulted in the "presence of alcohol".
The recall notice issued by Food Standards Australia New Zealand said impacted bottles had a best before date of December 4 2025.
Parent company Sabrands Australia Management Pty Ltd said the drink was sold in NSW, Queensland, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia.
"Consumption of this product may cause illness/injury if consumed," the notice read.
"Consumers should not drink this product and should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund."
The company, which claims to be Australian-operated and family run, boasts a line of "natural" juice products including orange, cranberry, pomegranate and pear.
No other products were affected by the recall notice.
For more information, customers should visit the Food Standards Australia New Zealand website.
