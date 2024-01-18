Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Newcastle office demands key condition in Mine Super $20-billion merger

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated January 18 2024 - 3:48pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mine Super's Newcastle office on Parry Street. Picture by Simone De Peak
Mine Super's Newcastle office on Parry Street. Picture by Simone De Peak

The superannuation fund that represents most of the Hunter Valley's miners will merge with a transport industry fund to create a $20-billion organisation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.