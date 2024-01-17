Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Graphic Content

Nurse allowed mentally ill patient to perform sex act in bathroom

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated January 18 2024 - 8:05am, first published 8:00am
Gosford Hospital, 2019. Picture Google Maps
Gosford Hospital, 2019. Picture Google Maps

A FORMER nurse who allowed a mentally ill patient to perform oral sex on him in a bathroom while working at Gosford Hospital has been found guilty of unsatisfactory professional conduct and professional misconduct.

Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

