Man pleads guilty to assault while kidnapping charges withdrawn

By Nick Bielby
Updated January 17 2024 - 3:32pm, first published 3:16pm
Newcastle courthouse. File picture
A 33-year-old will be sentenced in the district court for assaulting a man with the intention to rob him and dealing with the proceeds of crime - $5050 - at Wallsend last year.

