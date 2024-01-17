Man pleads guilty to assault while kidnapping charges withdrawn

A 33-year-old will be sentenced in the district court for assaulting a man with the intention to rob him and dealing with the proceeds of crime - $5050 - at Wallsend last year.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Speers Point man Zac Hawes pleaded guilty to the charges when he faced Newcastle Local Court via video link from Mid Coast jail on Wednesday.
The court heard that a back-up charge of dealing with the proceeds of crime - this time $15,000 - would also be sent to the district court.
Court documents say Mr Hawes assaulted a man at Wallsend in the early hours of February 16, 2023, while intending to rob him.
Hawes' two co-accused have not entered pleas and will next face Newcastle Local Court later this month.
The court heard on Wednesday several charges against Hawes had been withdrawn, including kidnapping-related counts.
Police from the Raptor North squad arrested Hawes on The Esplanade at Speers Point three weeks after the incident.
He will face Newcastle District Court on February 22.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.