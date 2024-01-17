Charlestown arrive at season-defining stretch in Newcastle first grade

CHARLESTOWN captain Daniel Arms simply says, "it's why you play".
The high-flying Magpies have arrived at a season-defining stretch for 2023-2024, three straight games against fellow finals aspirants and starting on Saturday with a top-of-the-table clash.
Charlestown, undefeated in all four of their two-day encounters so far, sit second on Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade ladder with 50 points.
Next up the Magpies host leaders City (54) at Kahibah Oval in a fixture which could help decide this summer's minor title.
They move onto fifth-ranked Cardiff-Boolaroo (39) at Pasterfield Sports Complex in February (3, 10) before reigning champions Wallsend (41) visit in round 12.
Charlestown finish their campaign at home against Hamilton-Wickham (28), hoping by then to have qualified for play-offs and eyeing the club's first premiership since 2005-2006.
"Obviously this week's a pretty big game [against City] but it doesn't really get any easier after that with Cardiff and Wallsend and then Hamwicks to finish.
"We had a chat after the game [last weekend] and we're pretty much playing finals cricket from here on in. Just got that different feel to it and probably better than a couple of easier games."
Looking at the upcoming one-versus-two battle, Arms admits "it's just another game of cricket but obviously a big one in terms of the season".
Charlestown trail by four points, beating Wests last round while City jumped clear with an outright victory over Hamwicks.
The Magpies and Sabres have yet to cross paths this season.
Arms expects to score all-rounder Adam Winchester back from a knee injury while Michael Richardson has made runs in the lower grades this month.
"We've probably played good cricket in 75 percent of each game, so there's still plenty of room for improvement," he said.
