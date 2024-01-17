Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

'Very soon': wine stand-off with China drawing to a close, PM says

By Kat Wong and Dominic Giannini
Updated January 17 2024 - 5:22pm, first published 2:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australian wine could return to China's store shelves "very soon", the prime minister says, with a review on trade tariffs set to conclude in March.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.