Cricket NSW pauses to assess plans for grandstand at No.1 Sportsground

CRICKET NSW will pause before assessing Newcastle council's planned upgrades to the grandstand at No.1 Sportsground and any potential impact on hosting elite-level fixtures.
A spokesperson from the state sporting body told the Newcastle Herald this week it was "too early to comment at this stage" but welcomed "any improvements to cricket facilities across the state".
Cricket NSW, who have previously stated a desire to play games in Newcastle again, intend to review the proposal in the near future.
Whether or not the next stage of redevelopment at No.1 will be enough to house any international, first-class (Sheffield Shield), List A (domestic one-day) or T20 (men's and women's Big Bash League) matches remains to be seen.
* NEWCASTLE representative captain Kirsten Smith will miss the rest of this season because of an injury sustained at the Australian Country Championships.
Smith, who suffered a broken pinky finger when taking a catch for the Bush Breakers at Learmonth Park earlier this month, has to spend six weeks in a splint.
She won't make it back in time for women's finals in Sydney.
* WALLSEND have advanced to the next round of Cricket NSW knockout the T20 Community Cup.
The Tigers made light work of Macleay Valley club Nulla on Sunday, dismissing the visitors for 61 and chasing down the total in the eighth over.
Callum Gabriel (4-8), Alex Seamer (3-5) and Aaron Wivell (23) were the best performers.
Wallsend are now drawn to meet The Entrance in a quarter-final at Jubilee Park on February 4 (2pm).
