Jeremy Nunan adds sting to Rosellas' T20 Summer Bash attack

NSW Second XI representative Jeremy Nunan returns from Sydney this weekend as Wests strive towards claiming an elusive T20 Summer Bash crown.
Nunan, who has 19 wickets at an average of 24.79 for Blacktown this season, will bolster the Rosellas' bowling attack when Newcastle's stand-alone competition resumes.
Wests, who opened with a successful T20 double header last month, meet the Sea Dragons (University) at Ron Hill Oval on Sunday (12pm) before backing up against the Seagulls (Stockton) at No.1 Sportsground on Tuesday (6pm).
Rosellas captain Brad Aldous confirmed Nunan, who was called up for Second XI duty at the end of last campaign, would feature in game one but remains uncertain about the midweek fixture.
They will be joined by St George marquees Jonathan Craig-Dobson and Vansh Jani while Aaron Bills comes back from NSW Country commitments and both James King and Joseph Price are available.
"We'll have a decent team," Aldous told the Newcastle Herald.
Aldous, King, Price, Bills and Nunan have previously combined forces to help Wests win multiple two-day and one-day titles at various points since 2017-2018.
"It [T20 Summer Bash] is the last one we haven't all won. That would be awesome to say we've won everything in NDCA during our careers," Aldous said.
Newcastle's 12 district clubs play at three different venues across the first two timeslots on Sunday (9am, 12pm) with the Rebels (Suburban Districts), Flood (Maitland) and Thoroughbreds (Hunter) all featuring once from 3pm.
The top eight progress to quarter-finals on February 25. Semis and a decider are slated for No.1 on March 3.
