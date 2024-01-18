Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Brain implants on the way, but will AI manipulate the human mind?

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
January 19 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University of Newcastle Professor Tania Sourdin says brain implants will be common within the next 10 to 20 years. Picture supplied
University of Newcastle Professor Tania Sourdin says brain implants will be common within the next 10 to 20 years. Picture supplied

High-risk artificial intelligence such as neurotechnology may need to be banned "under certain circumstances", the University of Newcastle believes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.