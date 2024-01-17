Tactical officers arrest man in Muswellbrook police operation

POLICE have arrested a man, 28, in a significant operation at Muswellbrook.
Police attached to Hunter Valley Police District attended an address on Anzac Parade, Muswellbrook about 12.45pm.
Officers, including members of the State Crime Command's Serious Crime and Robbery Squad, searched a property.
They arrested the 28-year-old there, taking him to Muswellbrook Police Station where he was on Wednesday assisting police with their inquiries.
The search area was cordoned off and residents were told to stay away for their safety.
Hunter MP Dan Repacholi took to social media to alert the community of the incident.
"I am aware that there is a major NSW Police Force operation underway in Muswellbrook. Anzac Parade is blocked off and the Tactical Response Group are involved. Please avoid the area," he wrote in a Facebook post.
NSW Police have said more information will be released once available.
