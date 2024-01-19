Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Dance king Nathan Wright respects the fun of Rocky Horror Show

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
Updated January 20 2024 - 9:11am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's hard not to bond with your birthplace, even if you were so young when you left it you really have no recollection of it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar writes about culture, art, food and music. He's been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.