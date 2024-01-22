Who are these French Bulldogs and what were they doing at the cricket?

IT was the paw-fect cheer squad for Newcastle-based NSW Country cricketer Aaron Bills at his Australian Country Championships final in Stockton on Wednesday, January 10.
Four of his 10 week-old French Bulldog puppies were keen to watch Bills and the rest of the bowlers, fielders and batsmen with interest from the fence, as they sat piled in a pull-along cart.
It was hard for spectators to keep their eyes on the pitch with the cute distraction soaking up plenty of attention.
Bills said he thought he'd bring the three girl puppies and one boy, down to the game in hopes of finding new homes for them.
"They are wonderful pups, full of energy, they also do love to sleep a lot," he said.
"They also love snuggles and walks."
