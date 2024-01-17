Woman charged over false domestic violence claims

POLICE have charged a woman over alleged false domestic violence offences.
The 35-year-old woman will face court next month charged in relation to making false allegations.
Following a lengthy investigation, detectives from Lake Macquarie Police District arrested the woman at a business in Toronto at 10.30am on Tuesday, January 16.
She was taken to Toronto Police Station. Police will allege that the woman reported 21 allegations about a 39-year-old man known to her, between September 2021 and November 2023.
The woman was charged with three counts of make false accusation with intent subject other to investigation and three counts of do act etc intending to prevent the course of justice.
She was granted conditional bail to appear at Toronto Local Court on Tuesday, February 13.
Women's Safety NSW noted that the vast majority of women experiencing domestic and family violence do not report it to police.
In its 2016 Personal Safety Survey, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported that only around 31 per cent of female victims of physical assault and 13 per cent of female victims of sexual assault actually report to police.
