Letters

Drawing different conclusion on HSC

By Letters to the Editor
January 19 2024 - 4:00am
I think Phillip O'Neill's apparent conclusion that government high schools in the Hunter are under-performing at the HSC, while non-government high schools are not, is flawed ("Hunter's poor HSC performance escapes examination", Opinion, 15/1). His conclusion is based solely upon an analysis of the proportion of a school's HSC subject entries awarded a Band 6 result (90 and above) by utilising the HSC data bases of two of Sydney's major newspapers.

