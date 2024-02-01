Expo offers chance to explore and research world of outdoor adventures

Get ready for endless adventures at the Newcastle Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expo offering the biggest display of outdoor exploration in the Hunter region.
Over three big days from Friday, February 2 to Sunday February 4, the Newcastle Entertainment Centre & Showground will become a one-stop-shop to explore products from more than 150 exhibitors.
Featuring some of the very latest equipment across a range of outdoor displays and two enormous indoor pavilions, visitors can check out caravans, motorhomes, campervans, camper trailers, accessories and holiday park displays.
"The Newcastle Expo kicks off our year and offers the perfect event for visitors where they can take a look around all the industry has to offer in the convenience of one accessible space," Caravan & Camping Industry Association (NSW) CEO Lyndel Gray says.
"Last year saw an unprecedented surge in people taking caravan and camping holidays, recording the highest number of nights ever with 4.6 million visitor nights spent in caravan and camping accommodation and more than 1.2 million trips undertaken in New South Wales. Our industry has great resilience and an enduring appeal across all age groups. The 30-54 age bracket stands out with over 2 million trips across the year along with a remarkable 53.1% increase in trips for the 55+ age group and a 42.4% uptick for the 30-54 age bracket."
Importantly, Ms Gray says, the sector is making a huge contribution to the tourism economy and vitality of regional communities - generating more than $3.6 billion in tourism spending, much of it in local economies supporting regional jobs and communities.
"Caravan and camping holidays continue to thrive by offering a diverse range of options and price points, and our research shows people recognise them as providing high-quality holiday experiences with outstanding service, cleanliness and locations," she said.
The Newcastle Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expo is the perfect place to compare products and speak to the experts as well as being a great day out for everyone.
Once again there will be plenty of free entertainment for the kids, with a reptile show, rock climbing wall and jumping castle.
You can even bring along your pooch.
The three-day show kicks off on Friday 2 February and is open from 9am-4pm daily.
Tickets are only available for purchase online, ensuring visitors can enter the venue seamlessly and make the most of their day at the Expo.
Tickets are $16 for adults and $12 for concession with children 16 and under FREE when accompanied by a paying adult.
Tickets are on sale now and are available at caravan.expo.com.
Head to www.caravanexpo.com to find out more.
Tucked away in the heart of Belmont you'll find Lake Macquarie's best kept secret; Sails Holiday Park.
Located within a five-minute stroll to the local shopping centres, Belmont 16's club or the Belmont Baths on Lake Macquarie, Sails Holiday Park is all about convenience.
Sails Holiday Park has undergone significant upgrades in the last 12 months including accessible and inclusive accommodation, amenities, BBQ areas and pathways that create a welcoming experience for people of all ages and abilities.
This could include parents with young children in prams, seniors with mobility requirements and people with permanent or temporary disabilities.
If you are looking for that camping experience and don't want the stress of having to set up or have the required camping equipment, Sails Holiday Park offers incredible luxury glamping safari tents.
There are two luxury glamping safari tents on offer at Sails, a family tent, and an inclusive/accessible tent.
The accessible safari tent represents a significant step towards making outdoor adventures more inclusive and opens up new possibilities for individuals of all abilities to connect with nature.
Some of the key features of the accessible/inclusive safari tent is the easy access ramp, the accessible bathroom and the spacious interior layout to provide ample room for manoeuvrability, allowing individuals with disabilities to navigate the space comfortably.
The family safari tent features a four-posted queen bed in the main room and two sets of bunks in the second bedroom, private bathroom, air conditioning, smart TV, open plan living area with a kitchenette, lounge space and a large outdoor deck.
"Our safari tents are truly glamping at its finest, accessible to everyone, fostering a world where adventure knows no boundaries," Sails Holiday Park Section Manager Garry Ellem said.
Sails also has an accessible/inclusive villa with features that exceed Australian standards including fully automatic doors and blinds, motorised adjustable shelves and benchtops and accessible bathroom.
Sails Holiday Park is part of the Lake Mac Holiday Parks group along with, Belmont Lakeside, Blacksmiths Beachside, Swansea Lakeside and Wangi Point.
To learn more about these wonderful parks or make a booking visit www.lakemacholidayparks.com.au.
After all everyone deserves a holiday.
Port Stephens Beachside Holiday Parks & Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary offer a diverse range of accommodation options.
Port Stephens Beachside Holiday Parks and Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary are attending this year's Newcastle Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expo at Newcastle Entertainment Centre & Showground from February 2nd to February 4th.
Nestled amidst the breathtaking scenery of Port Stephens, New South Wales, these aren't your average getaways.
They're gateways to pristine beaches, vibrant ecosystems, and unforgettable experiences for the whole family.
Port Stephens Beachside Holiday Parks & Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary offer a diverse range of accommodation options, from luxurious beachfront villas to powered caravan sites and cozy glamping tents.
Whether you're a couple seeking a romantic getaway, a family craving quality time together, or a group of friends yearning for adventure, there's a perfect haven waiting for you.
But the magic unfolds beyond your doorstep, with each Port Stephens holiday park location boasting its own unique charm and location:
Fingal Bay Holiday Park: Renowned for its pristine beach and proximity to stunning national parks, Fingal Bay is a surfer's haven and nature lover's paradise. Hike through scenic trails, kayak in sheltered coves, or simply bask in the golden sunshine on the sand.
Halifax Holiday Park: Nestled between two calm water beaches and minutes from bustling Nelson Bay, Halifax offers the best of both worlds. Build sandcastles with the kids, explore vibrant markets, or indulge in fresh seafood at waterfront restaurants.
Shoal Bay Holiday Park: Immerse yourself in the azure waters of Shoal Bay, a picture-perfect swimming beach. Snorkel amidst colourful coral reefs, paddleboard through serene waters, or simply relax on the pristine white sand.
Thou Walla Sunset Retreat: Perched at the tip of Soldiers Point sits the quiet retreat of Thou walla. Boasting the best sunset views and unique sunset glamping stays.
Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary: Nestled within 8 hectares of stunning bushland, this haven is dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and protecting koalas and other native wildlife. Embark on a guided walk through the sanctuary, spot adorable koalas snoozing in gum trees and even 'wake up with koalas' in our luxury glamping options.
So, whether you're a seasoned road warrior or a curious weekend wanderer, pitch your tent at the Port Stephens Beachside Holiday Parks stand and discover a new kind of adventure.