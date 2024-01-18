A PROPERTY in Lakelands has sold for a record sum after a buyer splashed more than $2 million on a home in the burgeoning suburb.
The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 6b Gosforth Grove set a suburb record in Lakelands after it sold for $2.04 million.
It is the first time a residential property in the suburb has surpassed the $2 million mark.
Belle Property selling agent Anthony Di Nardo oversaw the sale which topped the previous suburb record set in March last year when a four-bedroom home across the road at 9 Gosforth Grove sold for $1.7 million.
Mr Di Nardo also sold that property, noting that it was on a much larger block of 1730 square metres and included a full-size tennis court and a swimming pool.
By comparison, the house at 6b Gosforth Grove sits on 768 square metres however, the home was newer having been built in 2021, with multiple living zones, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, two office spaces and a large alfresco area.
Mr Di Nardo said there was strong demand for single level homes, with three parties competing to the property.
"We had over 40 groups through the home and it was sold to an out-of-area buyer," Mr Di Nardo said.
"It was single level and that's where the demand is.
"We had competition from another house that we had sold in Eleebana on Lamington Drive and a couple of the under bidders from that property were interested in this one so that pushed it up a bit."
The agent reported that buyers were out in force in the new year, with a property at 115 Wyndham Way in Eleebana drawing big numbers at its two open house inspections.
"At Wyndham Way we have had 42 people through it in one week and then another 25, so 67 groups through in total," he said.
"Buyer activity is up and particularly for properties that are new and modern, they seem to be quite popular at the moment."
According to CoreLogic, the median house price in Lakelands is $1.21 million.
Homes in the Lake Macquarie suburb have experienced steady growth over the past five years, with the change in the median house values up 69.7 per cent.
House values in Lakelands increased 4.8 per cent in the past 12 months, according to CoreLogic.
