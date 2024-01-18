Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on Pacific Highway

A PEDESTRIAN has died after being struck by a car at the Central Coast on Wednesday night.
Emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway at Wadalba just before 9pm on January 17.
Police were told at the scene that a 49-year-old woman had been hit by a vehicle.
The pedestrian was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before she was rushed to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.
The 49-year-old woman sadly later died in hospital.
The 38-year-old man behind the wheel of the vehicle involved in the crash was uninjured, according to police.
Tuggerah Lakes police officers launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatality.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
